HeroNode (HER) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 41.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 48.9% lower against the dollar. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $56,437.59 and $273.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HeroNode

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

HeroNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

