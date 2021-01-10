HEX Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. HEX has a market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $12.73 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00041888 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001360 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002936 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002657 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012950 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

