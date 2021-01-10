Hi Mutual Society 24-Hour Volume Tops $15,304.00 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $15,304.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00041873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00307747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,254.85 or 0.03669091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

