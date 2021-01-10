Hive 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.59 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $53.00 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001170 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 416,872,602 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

