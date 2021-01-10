Hiveterminal Token Hits Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $924.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 64.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00023934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00108938 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.81 or 0.00647922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00232067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00055999 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

