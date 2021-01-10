Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $2,800.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00041901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00035569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.00318429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.05 or 0.03782892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

HVN is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.