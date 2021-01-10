Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HMLP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $15.23 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $506.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 42.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

