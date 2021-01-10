HOLD (HOLD) Price Tops $0.0067

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. HOLD has a market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $3,681.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HOLD has traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar. One HOLD token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00111395 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.45 or 0.00667057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00235592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00057873 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013252 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

