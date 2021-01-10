Holo (HOT) Hits Market Cap of $165.80 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Holo has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Holo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Holo has a market capitalization of $165.80 million and approximately $28.50 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00042802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.78 or 0.04094008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00035585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00310550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Holo Profile

HOT is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,313,361,967 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

Holo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

