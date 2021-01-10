Homeros Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 83.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $47.49 million and $4.53 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00022504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00110897 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00250321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00062443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061673 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,570.69 or 0.85502930 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

