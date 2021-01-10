HOMIHELP (HOMI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,279.00

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $51,279.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00005139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00024023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00110444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.36 or 0.00629200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00236086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013491 BTC.

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

