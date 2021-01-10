Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Brokerages expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to announce sales of $430,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $560,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $2.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 million to $2.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.53 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

FIXX opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $578.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.28. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

In other Homology Medicines news, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $6,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 483.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 58,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 18.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 34,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

