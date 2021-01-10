Honest Price Tops $0.0071 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. Honest has a market cap of $669,519.91 and $12,451.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. During the last week, Honest has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00024129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00111859 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.89 or 0.00658585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00237754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00059556 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013098 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

