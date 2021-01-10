HOQU Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One HOQU token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $418,358.77 and approximately $1.51 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00042877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.05 or 0.04223034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00035464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00318486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014473 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

