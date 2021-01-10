Horizen Price Hits $21.39 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 56.8% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $227.54 million and approximately $85.80 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $21.39 or 0.00055447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00243395 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00038320 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000087 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,639,125 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.