HorusPay Achieves Market Capitalization of $198,610.85 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HorusPay has a market cap of $198,610.85 and approximately $24.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00108453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.31 or 0.00617060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00235982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00054127 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012763 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

