HTMLCOIN (HTML) Trading Up 15.9% Over Last Week

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $28,776.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, HitBTC, Bleutrade and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,325.10 or 1.00145893 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00356696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00016378 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.96 or 0.00473559 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00149462 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002735 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00034078 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001190 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

