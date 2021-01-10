Hubii Network (HBT) One Day Volume Hits $72.00

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Hubii Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges. Hubii Network has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $72.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00041719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00035858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00321395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.43 or 0.03757432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014256 BTC.

About Hubii Network

HBT is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.com . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

