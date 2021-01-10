Hubii Network (HBT) Trading Down 41.7% Over Last Week

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded down 24.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. Hubii Network has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $9,752.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hubii Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hubii Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00042866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.38 or 0.04356901 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00034011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.00308943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Hubii Network

HBT is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.com

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hubii Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hubii Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.