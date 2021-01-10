Humaniq Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.15 million and $46,262.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00042877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.05 or 0.04223034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00035464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00318486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014473 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

