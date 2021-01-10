Humanscape (HUM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $299,177.00

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DigiFinex and CPDAX. Humanscape has a market cap of $4.06 million and $299,177.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109215 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.37 or 0.00634771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00234031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00055097 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CPDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.