HUNT (HUNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.02 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. HUNT has a market cap of $8.02 million and $2.98 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUNT has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT token can now be bought for about $0.0726 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00024023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00110444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.36 or 0.00629200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00236086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013491 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

