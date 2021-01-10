HUSD (HUSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $121.92 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $312.00 million and $121.92 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 311,693,865 tokens. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

