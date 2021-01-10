HUSD (HUSD) Market Cap Reaches $299.83 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. One HUSD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $299.83 million and approximately $164.59 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00041873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00307747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,254.85 or 0.03669091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014920 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 296,831,423 tokens. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

