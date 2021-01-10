Hydro Protocol (HOT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $413,179.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Bgogo and HADAX. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $413,179.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00037361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.08 or 0.04046849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.30 or 0.00314905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Ethfinex, HADAX, Bancor Network, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

