Hydro Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Hydro has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Hydro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, Fatbtc, IDAX and Mercatox. Hydro has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $25,229.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00042022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00035500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.07 or 0.00320372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.50 or 0.03761432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014892 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Upbit, CoinEx, Mercatox, BitMart, IDEX, Bittrex, DEx.top, Fatbtc and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

