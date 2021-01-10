Hyper Speed Network (HSN) Tops One Day Volume of $157.00

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. Hyper Speed Network has a market cap of $40,282.82 and $157.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyper Speed Network has traded 43.4% higher against the dollar. One Hyper Speed Network token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and MXC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00110915 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00065159 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00240121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00061038 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,211.33 or 0.86509424 BTC.

