Hyper Speed Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $167.00 (HSN)

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. Hyper Speed Network has a total market capitalization of $43,060.66 and $167.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyper Speed Network has traded 49.6% higher against the US dollar. One Hyper Speed Network token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00108770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.43 or 0.00658412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00231607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00056172 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Token Profile