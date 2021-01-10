HyperCash Market Cap Tops $35.28 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $35.28 million and $25.91 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinnest, Huobi and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00023606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.94 or 0.00600532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00226969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012485 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,970,693 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, EXX, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Kucoin, Huobi, TOPBTC, Bithumb, OKEx, ZB.COM, Binance, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.