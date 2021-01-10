HyperDAO (HDAO) Tops One Day Volume of $13,916.00

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $2.97 million and $13,916.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One HyperDAO token can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00111457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00065631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00239160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00061223 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,999.31 or 0.88195526 BTC.

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,655,274 tokens. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

HyperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

