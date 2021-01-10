HyperExchange Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a total market cap of $416,413.03 and approximately $3,565.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00110995 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00065927 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00238992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00061401 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,633.95 or 0.87189079 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

