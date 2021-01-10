Hyperion (HYN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,096.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $10,096.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Bibox, CoinExchange and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00023790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00109077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.30 or 0.00641460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00233058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00055326 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 8,638,835,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,491,163 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bgogo, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.