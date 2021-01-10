Hyperion (HYN) Trading Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. Hyperion has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $20,986.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can now be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bibox. During the last week, Hyperion has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00110988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00065458 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00241320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00061334 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,974.35 or 0.86291390 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 8,638,835,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,070,721 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, CoinExchange, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

