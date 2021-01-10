I/O Coin Market Capitalization Tops $1.46 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0785 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $771.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.74 or 0.00346488 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00032758 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $492.60 or 0.01248247 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,624,084 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

