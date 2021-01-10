iBTC (IBTC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 61.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. iBTC has a market cap of $10,109.68 and approximately $175.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, iBTC has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00022504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00110897 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00250321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00062443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061673 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,570.69 or 0.85502930 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com

Buying and Selling iBTC

iBTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.