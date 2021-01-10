ICON 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $70.53 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $378.30 million and approximately $70.53 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,149,784 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

