ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Tops $361.35 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001639 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $361.35 million and $71.49 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

ICON Profile

Get ICON alerts:

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,225,617 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.