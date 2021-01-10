Idea Chain Coin Price Up 7.6% This Week (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Idea Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $131.14 million and approximately $180,278.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idea Chain Coin token can now be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00006778 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Idea Chain Coin Token Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com

Idea Chain Coin Token Trading

Idea Chain Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

