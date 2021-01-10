IDEX (IDEX) Market Capitalization Reaches $21.16 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $21.16 million and $1.08 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00023637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109751 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.63 or 0.00600448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00227225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00054496 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012535 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.