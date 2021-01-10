IDEX Membership (IDXM) Price Tops $127.49 on Top Exchanges

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $254,983.87 and $1,321.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IDEX Membership has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for about $127.49 or 0.00332887 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00042689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.98 or 0.04083635 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00035202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.05 or 0.00310844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

