Idle (IDLE) Price Up 32.1% Over Last Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, Idle has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $246,435.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle token can now be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00007749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00023973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00110936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00620660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00233740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00054116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012885 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,223 tokens. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

Idle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

