iExec RLC (RLC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.58 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 59.6% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $98.92 million and $10.58 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00003121 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex, Liqui and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00109951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.23 or 0.00604283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00226189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00054775 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012586 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC’s launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

