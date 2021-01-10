ILCOIN (ILC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $132,307.00

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One ILCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange, IDAX and CoinExchange. ILCOIN has a total market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $132,307.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005805 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005971 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000161 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000833 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,575,187,657 coins and its circulating supply is 621,491,237 coins. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

ILCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, CoinExchange, Crex24, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

