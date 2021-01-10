ImageCash (IMGC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,400.15

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. ImageCash has a market cap of $22,400.15 and $3.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCash has traded 50.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00023974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00111384 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00064047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00241908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00061250 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,641.60 or 0.88287621 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,167,914 coins and its circulating supply is 5,048,914 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

ImageCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

