ImageCoin Achieves Market Cap of $353,285.77 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $353,285.77 and $7,003.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AceD (ACED) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001054 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 10,750,803 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

