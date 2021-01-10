indaHash (IDH) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One indaHash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. indaHash has a total market capitalization of $671,174.51 and approximately $2,127.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, indaHash has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.64 or 0.04359889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00309696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013124 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash is a token. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

indaHash Token Trading

