Indorse Token 1-Day Volume Tops $286.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Indorse Token token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $237,908.27 and approximately $286.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Indorse Token has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00332498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.19 or 0.04021407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Indorse Token Token Profile

IND is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

