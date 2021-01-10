Injective Protocol (INJ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12.31 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $66.19 million and $12.31 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $4.40 or 0.00011534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00111374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.17 or 0.00671668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00065913 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00234477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00061975 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,045,400 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

