Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Hits $4.86 on Major Exchanges

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $72.97 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $4.86 or 0.00011943 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00023895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00109242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.77 or 0.00723699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00055993 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00218940 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,178 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

