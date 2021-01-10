Ink Protocol Hits Market Cap of $471,829.53 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $471,829.53 and $3,975.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00037083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00328871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.51 or 0.03977782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00013884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014398 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.